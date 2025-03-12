Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Cencora worth $86,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $263.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

