Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($6.64) million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Maiden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.