Clarkson (LON:CKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarkson issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%.

Clarkson Stock Performance

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,540 ($45.83) on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 3,345 ($43.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,675 ($60.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,249.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,919.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

