Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $15.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

