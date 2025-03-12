Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 11th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, WEC Energy Group, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, EMCOR Group, and CMS Energy are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that generate energy from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. Investors in these stocks typically seek exposure to the growing green energy sector, which aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while promoting environmental sustainability and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,099. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.51 and a 200 day moving average of $305.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. 2,902,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 9,255,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,810,929. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.67. 289,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,151. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $313.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.68 and a 200 day moving average of $450.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 1,260,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,021. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Featured Articles