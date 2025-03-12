New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 58,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

