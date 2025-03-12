Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,186,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

