GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.6 %

APO opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

