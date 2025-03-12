Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 162,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,641,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Amigo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.46.

About Amigo

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.