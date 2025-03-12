RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

