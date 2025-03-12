Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after acquiring an additional 194,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,972,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

