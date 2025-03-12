S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

