The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

KO opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $305.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,334. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,146 shares of company stock worth $20,456,524. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

