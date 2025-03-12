Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

