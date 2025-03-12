Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,070,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649 shares of company stock worth $738,519. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CLH opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

