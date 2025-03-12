Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

