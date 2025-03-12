Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $517.19 and its 200-day moving average is $504.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

