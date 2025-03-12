Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.