Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 16,285 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.