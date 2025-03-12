Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,942. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $134,833.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,529. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

