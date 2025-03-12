Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

