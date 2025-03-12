PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 130,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

