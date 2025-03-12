Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy Rating

Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,139.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 92,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,343,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 737.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.