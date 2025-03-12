FY2025 Earnings Forecast for FANG Issued By Zacks Research

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $13.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.50. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,682,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

