Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 206,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 592,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
