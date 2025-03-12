Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 206,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 592,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $808.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

