Cascade Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.