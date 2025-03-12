Essential Planning LLC. Invests $7.02 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000. Essential Planning LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,192,000. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,212,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,014,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

