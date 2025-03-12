iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $123,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.