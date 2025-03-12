Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 352,578 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 737.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,578 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $41,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 3.5 %

CHRW opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.