Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,018 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $89,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,273,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,225,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after buying an additional 51,773 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVE opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

