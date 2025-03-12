Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.0-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.47 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.13. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,966,653.09. This represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

