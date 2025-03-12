VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.09. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

