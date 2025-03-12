Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Powell Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of POWL opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average is $234.43. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.