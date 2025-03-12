TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.78.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $298.06 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $288.31 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

