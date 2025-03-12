Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Boosted by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 5.4% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Copart worth $68,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 37.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,066,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

