Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 53,819 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,819 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 926,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,367,000 after acquiring an additional 218,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,037,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

