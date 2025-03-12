Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 286,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,161,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

