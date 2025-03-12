Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

