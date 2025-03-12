Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3,001.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219,875 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,728 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

