Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Up 18.8% – Time to Buy?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.01. 444,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 123,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$416.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.