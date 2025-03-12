Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 0.7% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

