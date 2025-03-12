Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.