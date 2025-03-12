Truvestments Capital LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Wabash National worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,875,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,688,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Wabash National by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,246,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,132.13. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $479.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

