Saturna Capital Corp Raises Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,792,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,810,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,547,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

NICE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.