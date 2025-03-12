HighTower Advisors LLC Has $327.23 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,463 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $327,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.