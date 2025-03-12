Best Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – March 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Merck & Co., Inc., and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. They provide investors with both potential capital appreciation and a steady income stream, making them attractive for long-term, income-focused investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 103,077,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,436,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. 24,097,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

