Rotork (LON:ROR) Posts Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.98%.
Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 297.40 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363 ($4.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 327.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 324.73.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.05) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
