Costain Group (LON:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Costain Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 107.83 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £288.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.24. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.48).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

