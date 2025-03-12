Costain Group (LON:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Costain Group Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 107.83 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £288.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.24. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.50 ($1.48).
