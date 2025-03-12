Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 7.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

