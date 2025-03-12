Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez FY2028 Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
Zumiez Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.37.
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
