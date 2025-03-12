Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez FY2028 Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $248.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 315.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zumiez by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

